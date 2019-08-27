I Am Going To Geneva, Let Them Come – Amaechi Reveals What He Would Do If IPOB Attacks Him

Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, minister for transportation, has shared that he is not one of those politicians who are scared of traveling abroad because of the threat issued by members of the Indigenous Pe

ople Of Biafra(IPOB).

Speaking with LEGIT TV, Amaechi stated that he would be going to Geneva soon and if he is attacked then they would u7nderstand the meaning of self-defense.

Read Also:
“What do you mean by that? Scared of who? I’m going to Geneva, let them come. You know there is something called self-defense? Abegi!”
“I will go to America or a place I have a function to attend. The solution is not in attacking the politicians”.

