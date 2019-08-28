‘I Am Sorry I Did Stand Up For You Enough’ – Gedoni To Khafi

by Temitope Alabi
Khafi and Gedoni
Khafi and Gedoni

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gedoni has revealed just how he feels about his boo in the house, Khafi Kareem.

Speaking during an interview, Gedoni was asked to say the things he wished he had said to Khafi while he was in the house with her.

Read Also: Khafi Weeps As Fuckanizer Boyfriend, Gedoni Leaves BBNaija House [VIDEO]

Gedoni who was evicted alongside Jackye from the show on Sunday, first tendered an apology to Khafi for not always standing up for her while in the house, then went on to say, ‘i love you from the bottom of my heart’.

Gedoni sends a message to Khafi. Such a cute video #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/AN3Ltj3cak

— Uchy (@Uchyy005) August 27, 2019

Tags from the story
Gedoni, Khafi
0

You may also like

Take A Look At The Beautiful Collage Of All Awards Received By Wizkid This Year (2017)

Floyd Mayweather’s Luxury Team Bus Hit By Arson Attack In Birmingham: See Photos

Islam Has Changed The Way I Dress — Liz Anjorin

[Photos]: Mercy Johnson flaunts her fit body in workout gear

Teju Babyface Reveals Why He Quits Stand-up Comedy

Celine Dion posts photo of first Christmas without Rene Angelil

Tagbo’s Family Issues Official Statement on His Death as Davido’s CCTV Video Make Rounds Online

Andre Okoye, Paul and Anita Okoye’s first son, marks 5th birthday with new photos

Chris Attoh Wishes His Wife, Damilola Adegbite Happy Birthday As She Clocks 30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *