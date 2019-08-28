‘I Am Sorry I Did Stand Up For You Enough’ – Gedoni To Khafi

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gedoni has revealed just how he feels about his boo in the house, Khafi Kareem.

Speaking during an interview, Gedoni was asked to say the things he wished he had said to Khafi while he was in the house with her.

Gedoni who was evicted alongside Jackye from the show on Sunday, first tendered an apology to Khafi for not always standing up for her while in the house, then went on to say, ‘i love you from the bottom of my heart’.

Gedoni sends a message to Khafi. Such a cute video #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/AN3Ltj3cak

— Uchy (@Uchyy005) August 27, 2019