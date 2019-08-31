I Can Never Be Friends With My Ex-Boyfriend, Says Actress Lizzy Gold

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold is of the opinion that once she breaks up with someone, they can not remain friends.

The mom of one and movie producer went on to state that the only thing that can make her keep a friendship with her ex-lover is if they have a child together.

“I wonder how people that maintain a friendship with their ex-boyfriends or girlfriends cope? How do they do it? I can’t be friend with my ex-lover for any reason. Well, except we have a child together, but if we don’t, then the man would have to stay on his lane while I maintain mine. I just have to stay away to resist temptation. I don’t like stress,” she noted.