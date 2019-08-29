I Can’t Help Every One, I Have 3 Kids: Ubi Fanklin

by Eyitemi
Ubi Franklin
Triple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin

Triple mg record boss, Ubi Franklin, has stated that he can’t help everybody simply because he has three kids and other things to attend to in life.

He made the comment after a fan criticized him following a video he shared on his Instagram page wherein he said ”do not burn bridges, you may need that bridge.”

The fan while commenting said he was once directed by his dad to meet the media mogul for help but he turned him down.

Read Also: You Must Always Be Grateful; Ubi Franklin

Reacting to this, Ubi Franklin said the fan sounded so entitled and as such promised to block him

The exchange between them:

He then went further by following up with the post below.

What he followed up with:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I can’t help everyone✌🏾and if you want to ask for help, ask nicely.

A post shared by Mr ubifranklintriplemg (@ubifranklintriplemg) on Aug 29, 2019 at 12:39am PDT

Tags from the story
Triple MG, Ubi Franklin
0

You may also like

Don Jazzy

‘Ladies, Your Stripper Is Gone’ – Don Jazzy Reacts To Tuoyo’s Eviction From BBNaija House

Ghanaian Stars Ignored Amaa Awards

Chimamanda, Chiwetel, others honour Oprah

Bimbo Akintola Slams Those Calling Out For Putting Work Before Moji’s Burial

Kylie Jenner Claims Her Picture Was Photoshopped And She’s Not Having It!

See Omawumi And D’banj Share A Kiss

FIFA World Cup 2018: The moment President Buhari called Super Eagles on phone

oloye akin alabi chris oyakhilome

‘Having a penis does not automatically make you a man’ – Oloye Akin Alabi

I’m that creepy and irresistible, Zainab Zamani sets Instagram on Fire with Raunchy Images

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *