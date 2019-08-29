I Can’t Help Every One, I Have 3 Kids: Ubi Fanklin

Triple mg record boss, Ubi Franklin, has stated that he can’t help everybody simply because he has three kids and other things to attend to in life.

He made the comment after a fan criticized him following a video he shared on his Instagram page wherein he said ”do not burn bridges, you may need that bridge.”

The fan while commenting said he was once directed by his dad to meet the media mogul for help but he turned him down.

Reacting to this, Ubi Franklin said the fan sounded so entitled and as such promised to block him

The exchange between them:

He then went further by following up with the post below.

What he followed up with: