I Don’t Have Sex In Exchange For Cash: Ghanian Actress, Efia Odo

Popular Ghanaian TV personality and actress, Efia Odo has claimed that she has never used sex as an avenue to induce goodies before.

According to her, though folks are claiming she does this kind of stuff, the reality is she has never done that before.

Efia Odo has been reported to be doing this by several Ghanaians. However, the actress expressed that she has ne’er done that before. She also spoke on her relationship with singer, Shatta Wale.

The actress in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz that she has never had sex with Shatta Wale or the late Junior US as been rumoured.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1oZlfUHMUb/?igshid=17hkv2zhhnj8b