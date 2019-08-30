I Fear No Accusation – Fayose Brags As He Leaves Ekiti Assembly

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has shared that he has honored the invitation of the Ekiti Assembly who summoned him over alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to the former governor who made the announcement shortly after leaving the state’s Assembly where he reportedly met with the speaker, he said he is a clear conscience.

He went on to brag that he fears no accusation.

He made this known via his Twitter handle.

His words:

I just left the Ekiti House of Assembly where I met with the Speaker and some Principal Officers.

I’m a clear conscience, I fear no accusation.

