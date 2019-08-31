I Have Always Wanted To Be A Pastor, But Women Stopped Me – Ex-Convict

The Lagos state police command have arrested three members of a notorious robbery gang, who are fond of terrorising areas close to Sango Otta.

The suspect, Ayomide Babatunde, 30; Tunde Shabi, 37, and Femi Adeolu, 27, who are all ex convicts were specialists in holding their victims hostage for days until they dry up all the money in their accounts.

The gang leader, Babatunde said he and his gang were on patrol looking out for who to rob when they noticed a Lexus Jeep at Ilupeju Estate which led to their arrest.

In his words,

“When we finally got him, I took his phone and discovered that he has good money in one of the accounts. We forced him to transfer money to the account number of our godfather, Segun, who operates from inside the Abeokuta prison.

First, he transferred N1million and we detained him till it was 12 am the next day and he transferred another N1million. Everyone in the area where I live assume that I am an estate agent because I have an office in Alagbado.

Any time that I am going for an operation, I will tell my wife that I am travelling to Cotonou to buy rice for my customers. To further confuse her, I will come home the next day with a bag of rice and keg of oil. If you were attacked by four boys with a pistol and lost your car around areas close to Sango Ota between March and April, we were the ones. I am sorry. I always wanted to be a pastor.

I did not save a dime because of my lifestyle; I slept in hotel with women almost on a daily basis. I sold the Toyota Highlander SUV for N600k, Formatic Benz-N900k; Toyota Camry car , N300k; Toyota Camry( big daddy) car N500k; Lexus SUV 350; N600k; Toyota Muzzle N600k; Toyota Corolla N400k,”