‘I Have No Reason To Live Without You’ – Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her Husband On 8th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy Johnson and Husband
Mercy Johnson and Husband

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her hubby, Prince, are today celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today and Mercy has since taken to social media to gush over her man.

The actress wrote;

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have 3 kids together.

View this post on Instagram

@princeodiokojie , How do I tell you about the pain I go through when you are upset with me or when you are not around me? It all makes no sense once you are not a part of it….. Your fragrance fills my every breath plus I cant live without you and there is no doubt about it…. You give me solace and you upset me sometimes but you are mine for sure….no doubt.. ..I have no reason to live without you and that's a choice…my choice….I love you and hey " even if you get upset,always tap me the way you do when no one is watching😂🙈🙈I like it….." Happy 8yrs Annniversary Babe…Love you with everything i am…. You compliment me so well….Obulu Abba….Oseme ….Omi ojie…. Please Lord, its 8yrs…make many more years come to pass…Eternity would be perfect…..

A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie) on

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, prince okojie
