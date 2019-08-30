I Have Reduced El-Rufai From Dwarf To Leper: Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sanni, the former member representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly, has fired back at Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, for saying he has become a blogger since losing his re-election bid.

Senator Sani, in a statement, said he is glad that he has also reduced the height of El-Rufai from a dwarf to a leper who was rejected by the Governors forum.

“I’m pleased to have reduced the height of El-Rufai from a dwarf to a leper who was rejected by the Governors forum.

“Mr El-Rufai, I’m not responsible for removing your name from the entourage of those who traveled to Japan with Mr President after wasting your three days in Abuja. Eat Yahuza Suya, since you missed the Sushi.

“El-Rufai is more focused on his presidential ambition, while his state is under the siege of kidnappers.

“He is still obsessed with the World Bank Loans and using it as an excuse to justify his incompetence, while his counterparts in other states are busy commissioning and executing projects.

“Since you are still angry for not getting the loan, I can help you with some high heels shoes to increase your height,” said Sani in the statement.”