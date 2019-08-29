‘I Look Young And Strong Because I Have Sex With Young Girls’ – Native Doctor

Popular Ghanaian native doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has disclosed the secret behind his never ageing look which is having sex with ‘young girls‘.

Bonsam said,

“I love dating and sleeping around with young girls because it makes me happy and stronger. I am always young as compared to my age group and my secret is dating young girls. I’m not shy to tell Ghanaians that I go out with young girls.

I don’t go to the hospital because I am strong and my immune system is strong to fight some diseases. Dating young girls has helped me a lot. Though dating young girls help a lot but, it wastes money.

If you are a young man and you need a good future then stay away from those young girls. Young girls are there for those who have enough money like me. They demand a lot and I am ready to pay to get my energy”.