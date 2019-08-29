‘I Look Young And Strong Because I Have Sex With Young Girls’ – Native Doctor

by Amaka

Popular Ghanaian native doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has disclosed the secret behind his never ageing look which is having sex with ‘young girls‘.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam
Ghanaian Native doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Bonsam said,

“I love dating and sleeping around with young girls because it makes me happy and stronger. I am always young as compared to my age group and my secret is dating young girls. I’m not shy to tell Ghanaians that I go out with young girls.

I  don’t go to the hospital because I am strong and my immune system is strong to fight some diseases. Dating young girls has helped me a lot. Though dating young girls help a lot but, it wastes money.

If you are a young man and you need a good future then stay away from those young girls. Young girls are there for those who have enough money like me. They demand a lot and I am ready to pay to get my energy”.

Tags from the story
Ghanaian Native Doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam
0

You may also like

[Advice Needed] We Have Been Dating For Two Years, And He Never Talked About Marriage. What Should I Do?

If He Says Any Of These 3 Things On A First Date, Run!

5 Things Men Do that Destroy Their Marriages

Nutrition – What Are Real Foods?? Read Here…..

Nutrition – What Are Real Foods?? Read Here…..

Do You Know You Can Actually Lighten Your Dark Armpit Skin Using A Potato

Effects of the recession and population increase on access to housing in Nigeria.

Renowned Author, Chimamanda Adichie Pictured Buying Corn By The Roadside

If Your Guy Does These 16 Things, Congrats! You’ve Found A Real Man

Alafin of Oyo’s youngest wife Celebrates 27th birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *