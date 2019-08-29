I Love Dick So Much But My Boyfriend Just Became Born Again And Says No More Pre-Marital Sex: Lady Cries Out

by Eyitemi
Joro Olumofin, a popular Nigerian relationship expert, has shared the story of a Nigerian woman who is confused because her boyfriend says they won’t be engaging in pre-marital sex again as he is now a born-again Christian.

According to the lady, she likes dick so much and she only pretends to support the idea of no pre-marital sex on the outside when she knows that it would be difficult for her.

