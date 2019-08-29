I Rejuvenate My Immune System By Sleeping With Young Girls: Popular Herbalist

Nana Bonsam, a popular Ghanaian herbalist, has revealed that the secret behind his youthful look is that he sleeps with young girls.

The herbalist explained that while sleeping with these young girls may be expensive, it is a very good way of rejuvenating one’s immune system.

He made this known during an Interview on Kwese TV.

His words: