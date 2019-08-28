‘I Roll With The Boss, I Am Waiting For You’ – Bobrisky Responds To FG’s Threat

by Amaka

Nigerian male cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris, better known as Bobrisky has responded to Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who threatened that he will dealt with by the Federal Government.

Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Information Nigeria recalls Runsewe had called Bobrisky a national disgrace, stating that he is bad influence on other boys.

The controversial Nigerian transgender shared a video of herself donned in a blue sequence gown with the words;

“I heard someone in the Govt talked about me few days ago. Pls tell him am waiting for him 😂😂😂😂😂. Is then he will know I roll with his boss in the government not someone in his level. So he left other serious issue in Nigeria 🇳🇬 to address Bobrisky 😂😂😂😂😂😂. But I popular sha “

See the screenshot below:

Bobrisky's post

