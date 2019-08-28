‘I Roll With The Boss, I Am Waiting For You’ – Bobrisky Responds To FG’s Threat

Nigerian male cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris, better known as Bobrisky has responded to Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who threatened that he will dealt with by the Federal Government.

Information Nigeria recalls Runsewe had called Bobrisky a national disgrace, stating that he is bad influence on other boys.

The controversial Nigerian transgender shared a video of herself donned in a blue sequence gown with the words;

“I heard someone in the Govt talked about me few days ago. Pls tell him am waiting for him 😂😂😂😂😂. Is then he will know I roll with his boss in the government not someone in his level. So he left other serious issue in Nigeria 🇳🇬 to address Bobrisky 😂😂😂😂😂😂. But I popular sha “

