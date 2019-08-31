“I Want To Arrest Bill Gate”- Ghanaian Dwarf, Shatta Bandle (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Trending Ghanaian ‘richest man’ Shatta Bandle has revealed his shocking plan to get the second richest man in the world, Bill Gates arrested over a ‘business deal.’

Shatta Bandle
The self-acclaimed richest man in Ghana, Shatta Bandle

In an interview with Ghanaian Okay FM, Shatta Bandle said he will get Bill Gate arrested if he does not get his money from a purported business deal back.

Also Read: Oyinbo Man Rain Curses On Ghanaian Dwarf Who Claims To Be Richer Than Dangote

The Ghanian dwarf has risen to fame over his audacious claims that he is richer than African’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

He has also expressed that he is the richest man in Ghana. But now it seems, the dwarf is angry with his ‘business colleague.’

Watch the video below:

0

