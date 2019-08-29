I Want To Have Sex With Two Teenage Boys” — Huddah Monroe

by Amaka

Kenyan model, Huddah Monroe took to her Instagram story to reveal her wish of having sex with 18-year-old boys after two months of having ‘self-control’.

Huddah Monroe
Kenyan model, Huddah Monroe

The 28-year-old Kenyan socialite wrote,

“Haven’t had my conjugal rights in 2 months. Practising self-control in this sinful world. 18-year-old boys looking like snacks, I want to eat them all. So if you see me rant as you all call it, instead of speaking one’s mind. Understand it’s a cry for help. LMFAO! F*ck that shit. I stay speaking my mind forever, I don’t care”.

Read Also: Nigeran Man Claims Frodd Is Gay; Shares Implicating Photos

See the post below:

Huddah Monroe drooling over 18-year-old boys after 2 months of no sex

