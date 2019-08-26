“I Want To Make Love To You” – Teni Freestyles With Kranium

Nigerian budding singer, Teni has captivated her fans with a freestyle featuring international musician, Kranium.

The self acclaimed One-Take god seems to have joined the bandwagon of Nigerian singers collaborating with foregin acts.

Surprisingly, she even sang in Jamaican Patoise further proving her versatility.

In the lyrics of the song, Teni can also be heard saying she wants to make love with the Jamaican singer.

The Nigerian singer shared the video of them at a studio session in London.

