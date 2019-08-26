“I Want To Make Love To You” – Teni Freestyles With Kranium

by Amaka

Nigerian budding singer, Teni has captivated her fans with a freestyle featuring international musician, Kranium.

Teni and Kranium
Nigerian singer, Teni and Jamaican born singer, Kranium

The self acclaimed One-Take god seems to have joined the bandwagon of Nigerian singers collaborating with foregin acts.

Surprisingly, she even sang in Jamaican Patoise further proving her versatility.

In the lyrics of the song, Teni can also be heard saying she wants to make love with the Jamaican singer.

Read Also: Femi Otedola Offers Scholarship To Little Girl Singing DJ Cuppy’s Gelato (Video)

The Nigerian singer shared the video of them at a studio session in London.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

I want to make ❤️ to you Cc @kranium

A post shared by Teniola Apata (One take god) (@tenientertainer) on

Tags from the story
kranium, london, music, Teni
0

You may also like

Official Photos from after party of D’banj’s DKM concert

#BBNaija: “If Tobi comes close to me or touches my body, I will report him to big brother” – Cee C (Video)

See photos of Beyonce’s gorgeous cousin whose curvacious body causes major commotion on Instagram

#BBNaija: Tboss wants to have a one-on-one conversation with Tobi and Cee-C

Nomoreloss Gets International Record Deal

Comedian Craze Clown Celebrates His 26th Birthday

I work for legacy, not money – Femi Odugbemi

VMA 2012: Rihanna Disses Drake And His Crew, Calls Them “A**holes”

SHOCKER: Linda Ikeji’s Mansion, A Political Gift, Former Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Discloses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *