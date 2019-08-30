‘I Weigh 70kg’ – Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Lean Physique

Regina Daniels, wife of billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko recently shared new photos flaunting her new slim physique during a work out at the gym.

Regina Daniels
Controversial Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels

Taking to Instagram, the Nollywood actress captioned the photos:

Thought I was quite slim but I actually weigh 70kg “

Information Nigeria recalls that there has been controversies surrounding her sudden weight loss immediately after she tied the knot to her 62 year old billionaire husband.

The actress shared a video of her husband encouraging her to eat during a trip to Ghana to debunk the rumors but Nigerians still believe that her husband still has a hand in her weight loss.

See her full post below:

Thought I was quite slim but I actually weigh 70kg 😭

