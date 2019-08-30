‘I Went To School In Fucking England’ – Naira Marley Slams Those Calling Him Illiterate

Controversial rapper, Naira Marley recently slammed some of his fans on Twitter for trying to troll him by calling him an illiterate.

The rapper went live on Instagram where he revealed that he is an A-Level student who schooled at a University in England.

Information Nigeria recalls many Nigerians have expressed their disappointment over the type of messages the Soapy crooner passes across in some of his songs.

In reaction to the backlash that has trailed his musical career, Naira Marley sent out a message to those who referred to him as an illiterate on the social media app, adding that is well learned and got an education during his 20 years of living in England.

Watch the video below: