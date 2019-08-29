‘I Will Be Happy When Gedoni Proposes To Me With A Ring’ – Khafi

Gedoni’ eviction on Sunday has really affected Khafi Kareem who can’t seem to let go of the memories they shared in the house.

­

The 29-year-old British Police Officer has stated that coming out of the Big Brother house and seeing her love interest, Gedoni, with a ring asking her to marry him will make her very happy.

Information Nigeria recalls that Gedoni had cried out that they did not have sex after videos of them in compromising positions circulated online.

Khafi made this known to fellow housemate, Omashola, on Wednesday.

Watch the video below: