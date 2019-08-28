‘If You Inherit Other People’s Enemies, You Are A Fool’ – Angela Okorie

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has taken to her IG page to share some nuggets on inheriting people’s enemies without hearing from both sides.

The actress advised her followers to always hear from both sides before jumping into conclusions.

In her words:

Why inheriting other people’s

Enemies as a sign of Loyalty

What if the supposed enemy was

Actually Right,

That makes you a fool

You know why? Cos you were not aware

Of what transpired in the first place

Probably your friend telling u to inherit his or her enemy is Even guilty

Cos who you are fighting might be innocent

After all,

So u see? you are fighting a

Meaningless fight,

Cos if them settle Tomorrow,

The enemy will always see u as an enemy

Always hear from both Sides

Before u go kill urself fighting innocent people