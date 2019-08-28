IGP Adamu Reacts As Police Arrest Enyimba Player For Owning A Benz

by Eyitemi
Stephen Chukwude and his Benz
Stephen Chukwude and his Benz

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has reacted to the now-viral video where men of the Nigerian police were seen telling an Enyimba FC player that any young man who owns a Benz is a Yahoo boy.

Read AlsoPolice Arrest Officer Who Assaulted FUTA Student

Reacting via the police official Twitter handle,  IGP Adamu directed that anyone with credible information should come forward so as to aid the force in the course of investigating the matter.

“The attention of the police has been drawn to this clip on social media, the IGP implores anyone with credible information concerning this video to avail the Force to aid investigations and appropriate disciplinary measures.”

See tweet below:

Tags from the story
Enyimba FC, IGP Adamu
0

You may also like

Video: “Godswill Akpabio as a retired Senator, I will miss you in the 9th senate but we will definitely meet on the streets of Abuja.” - Dino Melaye Mocks Akpabio For Not Returning

“Godswill Akpabio as a retired Senator, I will miss you in the 9th senate but we will definitely meet on the streets of Abuja.” – Dino Melaye Mocks Akpabio For Failing To Return 

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th March

Senator Dino Melaye

Police being used by FG to render Melaye useless, politically – Ozekhome

Sultan of Sokoto urges Muslims to look out for the full moon on Saturday

Nigerian Man Returns N150million Wrongly Paid Into His Account

Ganduje: We created more Emirates to reduce Sanusi’s burden

Couple

Viewer’s Discretion : Man Seen Licking Ice Cream On His Wife’s Nose

CNG CUSTOMERS SAVES 30MILLION US DOLLARS – DEEPAK KHILNANI

APC calls President Buhari’s adviser, ‘rogue elephant’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *