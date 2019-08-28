IGP Adamu Reacts As Police Arrest Enyimba Player For Owning A Benz

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has reacted to the now-viral video where men of the Nigerian police were seen telling an Enyimba FC player that any young man who owns a Benz is a Yahoo boy.

Reacting via the police official Twitter handle, IGP Adamu directed that anyone with credible information should come forward so as to aid the force in the course of investigating the matter.

“The attention of the police has been drawn to this clip on social media, the IGP implores anyone with credible information concerning this video to avail the Force to aid investigations and appropriate disciplinary measures.”

See tweet below: