Ihedioha Speaks On Relationship With Chika Odionyemma Listed On FBI Fraud List

by Olayemi Oladotun

Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that his relationship with Chika Odionyemma is based on their common Imo nativity.

Chika Odionyemma
Chika Odionyemma and Emeka Ihedioha

Mr Odionyemma is one of the 77 Nigerians indicted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in fraud-related offences.

Recall that a picture of Ihedioha and Odionyemma together began spreading on social media over the weekend after the release of the fraud list by the FBI last Thursday.

According to reports, Odionyemma was a member of Ihedioha’s inauguration planning and handover committee.

The governor, in a statement on Monday by his new media aide, Izuchukwu Akwarandu, said he attended some of Odionyemma’s public outreaches because they were based on causes that were also dear to his own heart.

He said Odionyemma had not been previously known to have a case of criminal involvement anywhere in the world.

“It is important to note that, as of the time the governor appointed him into the inauguration committee, there was no fraud case hanging around his (Odionyemma) neck anywhere in the world,” the statement said.

“The time the governor attended the programmes he organised, there was no fraud case hanging around his neck anywhere in the world too.

“He is an Imo son and it was in that capacity that the governor attended his programmes. Nothing else.

“Those who say that he sponsored the governor’s election are just being mischievous. Governorship election is a big project. It is not something you say somebody sponsored. Nobody sponsored the governor’s election.

“The fraud case is personal. It has nothing to do with the governor.”

