Imo Govt’s Call For My Arrest, Invitation To Anarchy: Okorocha

The Immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha , has berated the incumbent governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha , for ordering his arrest.

According to the former governor who spoke via a statement he issued via his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, he said calling for his arrest is a call for anarchy or fracas in the state.

See the statement below:

“The arrest order is an open invitation to anarchy or fracas in the State because Imo people will always come out to defend Okorocha. It also shows insensitivity on the side of the government in the State because such arrest order was uncalled for and Onyeaguocha has no right to issue an order of that nature.

“The order only adds to their continued disrespect for the former governor, which is a very bad precedent. After May 29, 2019, Owelle Okorocha relocated to Abuja. He was in Abuja when the recovery committee members slapped his daughter, Mrs. Uloma Rochas Nwosu, invaded and looted the shops of his wife, Nneoma and that of the daughter too. And just the previous week, Onyeaguocha invaded the private guest house of the former governor.



“The government had written petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission. And these agencies have begun investigations, yet they do not want these bodies to do their work which also arose from their petitions.”

“That is the reason for all these insensitive actions. Okorocha will be in Imo whenever he deems it necessary to come, especially when he had transformed the State as governor and left it better than he met it. And had invested heavily in the State long before his governorship with his wife and children also having their businesses relocated to Owerri because they believe strongly in the State. Nigerians of goodwill should disregard the arrest order. It became void on arrival.”