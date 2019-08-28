Inheriting Other People’s Enemies Can Turn You Into A Fool – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie took to her Instagram page to advice people who make other people’s enemies their enemies without hearing from both sides.
The actress expressed that inheriting people’s enemies is indeed a sign of loyalty but a foolish act.
The actress went further to express that most times the friend whose enemies one inherits, is always the one at fault.
Angela urged her followers to always hear from both sides so they won’t end up being the enemy when the issue is settled.
She wrote;
Why inheriting other people's Enemies as a sign of Loyalty What if the supposed enemy was Actually Right, That makes you a fool You know why? Cos you were not aware Of what transpired in the first place Probably your friend telling u to inherit his or her enemy is Even guilty Cos who you are fighting might be innocent After all , So u see? you are fighting a Meaningless fight, Cos if them settle Tomorrow , The enemy will always see u as an enemy Always hear from the both Sides Before u go kill ur self fighting innocent people