Inheriting Other People’s Enemies Can Turn You Into A Fool – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie took to her Instagram page to advice people who make other people’s enemies their enemies without hearing from both sides.

The actress expressed that inheriting people’s enemies is indeed a sign of loyalty but a foolish act.

The actress went further to express that most times the friend whose enemies one inherits, is always the one at fault.

Angela urged her followers to always hear from both sides so they won’t end up being the enemy when the issue is settled.

She wrote;