IPOB Lawyer Expresses Regret Over Attack On Ekweremadu

Legal adviser to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Vincent Obeta, has described as regrettable,  the attack on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members in Germany.

Former Deputy Speaker, Ekweremadu

Recall Ekweremmadu was attacked in Nuremberg, Germany penultimate week and the group further threatened to attack Southeast governors and other Igbo leaders anywhere abroad.

Obeta, who spoke at Christ Redemption Church on the Enugu Campus of the University of Nigeria (UNN), said Ekweremadu played a vital role during the struggle for Kanu’s release.

Obeta said; “Once I got the bails at the Magistrates’ and High Court, it was obvious that the Federal Government would not release Nnamdi Kanu or obey the court judgment in that respect. I became very frustrated and resorted to Igbo leaders but most of the persons I reached out to did not listen to me until I contacted Ekweremadu and he agreed to help.”

