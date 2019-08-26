IPOB Members Patiently Wait For Buhari In Japan (PHOTOS)

by Valerie Oke
IPOB Members in Japan
The members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) in Japan have been spotted waiting for the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari who is due to arrive the Asia country on Monday, 26th August.

Buhari who left Nigeria in the company of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor; Governor of Borno, Zulum, and others is expected to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development on Monday.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had instructed members of the group in Japan to disgrace President Buhari if he comes to the country.

