IPOB Members Storm Nigerian Ambassador’s Residence With Japanese Police To ‘Arrest’ President Buhari

by Olabanji

A video circulating social media has seen the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) members storm the Nigerian Ambassador’s residence in Japan to arrest president Buhari.

IPOB Members storms Nigerian Ambassador resident
In the video posted online, the group members claim the man in the Ambassador’s residence is not President Buhari and that they are there with their doctor to carry out a DNA test on President Buhari to determine if he is not Jubril from Sudan.

They say if they carry out the test and find out the man in the residence is not President Buhari, they will hand him over to the police for prosecution.

Watch the video below:

0

