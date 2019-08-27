IPOB Members Storms Nigeria’s Ambassador’s Residence In Japan To Arrest President Buhari(VIDEO)

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB have besieged the residence of Nigeria’s ambassador in Japan and demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari be handed over for arrest.

According to the group, the man in Japan is not president Buhari but Jibrin of Sudan and the group are currently asking that the man be handed over for DNA test so as to ascertain his true identity.

Read Also: Put Off Sensless Plot To Attack Buhari In Japan — Ohanaeze Youths Warn IPOB

They added that if he is found not to be Buhari, he would be handed over to the police for appropriate prosecution.

Watch the video below: