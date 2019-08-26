Is This Statement From Oyedepo Logical? – Nollywood Actor Yomi Black

Nollywood actor Yomi Black has queried if pastor David Oyedepo’s comment that destiny is dependent on God and not sweat and energy is right.
According to the actor who spoke via his Instagram page, he said if the pastor is right then how come there are plenty of rich people who are not committed to God???
See what he wrote below:
View this post on Instagram
Sir, Is this a logical statement? If this was true, how come all the richest men are not committed to God? We have listened to this misdirection for too long. I strongly advise that we focus on our sweat, creativity and energy. Don’t listen to this tithe and offering magician, rather listen to practical moves that REAL successful people made. All successful people paid their dues, they sweat day and night to attain their goals. Here are some good companies to study. #Coca cola #Apple #Microsoft #Dangote #MTN #Honeywell