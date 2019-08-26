Is This Statement From Oyedepo Logical? – Nollywood Actor Yomi Black

by Eyitemi
Nollywood actor Yomi Black has queried if pastor David Oyedepo’s comment that destiny is dependent on God and not sweat and energy is right.

According to the actor who spoke via his Instagram page, he said if the pastor is right then how come there are plenty of rich people who are not committed to God???

See what he wrote below:

