‘It’s Hard To Leave Nigeria’ – Gernot Rohr

The head coach of Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has made it known that it is hard for him to leave Nigeria because he is loved by Nigerians.

Rohr has however admitted that there is a part of Nigerians from whom he “doesn’t feel this love.”

Read Also: Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr’s Future In Limbo

“We have a difference between Francophone countries and Anglophone countries but I didn’t have any problem adapting (in Nigeria) because I was welcomed by everybody, not only in the team but the staff, and also from Nigerians,” he said in a recent interview.

“When I go out, I feel this love, I feel it everywhere. The only people I don’t feel this love from, there is only one category especially after the AFCON, and you know who it is. But everywhere, if it is here or in other places, I feel this love, this is a reason for me, which makes it very hard to leave because there is a human relationship which is important also.