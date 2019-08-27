‘Jobless’ Buhari Leaves Nigeria To Wait For Japanese PM To Return From G-7 Summit: Omokri

Reno Omokri had described President Muhammadu Buhari as a jobless leader who leaves his county to visit another leader who has travelled out his own country.

Omokri says Buhari was welcomed by a junior minister who he(Buhari) probably didn’t know isn’t Abe Shinzo, the Japanese prime minister.

He tweeted on Tuesday thus: A serious leader, knowing that his host didn’t consider him important enough to be around when he visited, would have sent a minister to represent him. But General @MBuhari is SHAMELESS! Maybe he even thought the JUNIOR MINISTER was PM @AbeShinzo!

Omokri wondered if Buhari has no work to do in Nigeria, that he had to wait around in Japan for PM Shinzo to return from G-7 summit.

He said, “Only a JOBLESS leader leaves his country to visit another leader, when that leader is not in his country. Don’t you have work at home? Are you so SHAMELESS to you stay in Japan waiting for PM @AbeShinzo to return from G-7? FAMILIARITY breeds CONTEMPT! ”

