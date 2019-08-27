‘Jobless’ Buhari Leaves Nigeria To Wait For Japanese PM To Return From G-7 Summit: Omokri

by Verity
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri had described President Muhammadu Buhari as a jobless leader who leaves his county to visit another leader who has travelled out his own country.

Omokri says Buhari was welcomed by a junior minister who he(Buhari) probably didn’t know isn’t Abe Shinzo, the Japanese prime minister.

He tweeted on Tuesday thus: A serious leader, knowing that his host didn’t consider him important enough to be around when he visited, would have sent a minister to represent him. But General @MBuhari is SHAMELESS! Maybe he even thought the JUNIOR MINISTER was PM @AbeShinzo!

Read Also: Omokri Reveals Difference Between Buhari’s Cabal And Yahoo Boys

Omokri wondered if Buhari has no work to do in Nigeria, that he had to wait around in Japan for PM Shinzo to return from G-7 summit.

He said, “Only a JOBLESS leader leaves his country to visit another leader, when that leader is not in his country. Don’t you have work at home? Are you so SHAMELESS to you stay in Japan waiting for PM @AbeShinzo to return from G-7? FAMILIARITY breeds CONTEMPT! ”

 

Tags from the story
Abe Shinzo, japan, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Kwara Youths Stand Against Lai Mohammed Ministerial Nomination

Nigeria Is One Of The Worst Places On Earth – APC National President

Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Approval For $200m World Bank Loan for Lagos

Eedris Abdulkareem and other protesters

#RevolutionNow: Eedris Abdulkareem Joins Protest

Monthly Allocation: Nigeria In Financial Crisis – Oshiomhole

Just In: Senator’s sister killed by armed bandits, husband abducted

Al-Jazeera’s Report On Emergency Rule And Civilian Casualties Misleading – Presidency

Why I Wont Hand Over To Another Speaker Until June – Dogara

Governors Senatorial Ambitions Not A Threat To Senators’ Re-Election, Says Akpabio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *