Jokes On You Kingsley Moghalu: Presidency Says

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu has called out former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the YPP during the 2019 general elections mocked the absence of Nigeria at the ongoing G7 summit of World leaders and some African countries in France.

Reacting, Garba Shehu cleared the air on the non-invitation of Nigeria as he declared that it was not a snub.

The presidential aide mocked Moghalu over his lack of understanding of how the G7 summit works.

See his tweet below: