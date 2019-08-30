Juliet Ibrahim Issues Warning To Men Sending Her Photos Of Their Manhood

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has taken to social media to ask that men stop sending her photos of their penis.

The mom of one in the video shared, said:

Read Also: ‘My Grand Uncle Sexually Abused Me When I Was 8’ – Juliet Ibrahim

“Now, I want to talk about this very serious matter. Guys, this thing is becoming too much. My manager is a man, not me. So if you are sending messages to the guy’s number, try to do it with pity. Look at the kind of messages sent to him through WhatsApp. This means if it was my number, it’s such I would have been seeing. I’m annoyed over the issue of texting pictures of manhood to him thinking it’s me”.

“I’m getting upset o and I’m not understanding these kinds of messages you guys have been sending to me at all o”.