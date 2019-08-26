Juliet Ibrahim’s Ex-Husband Kwadwo Safo Welcomes His Third Child

by Temitope Alabi
Kwadwo Safo And Zainab Bonkano
Kwadwo Safo And Zainab Bonkano

The ex-husband of actress Juliet Ibrahim, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has welcomed another baby.

Safo took to social media to announce the birth of his third child with his wife, Zainab Bonkano.

Read Also: Juliet Ibrahim’s Ex-Husband Kwadwo Safo Reacts To Claims Of Cheating In Their Marriage

The pilot, who was recently in the news, shared the good news on his IG page alongside photos of the adorable new baby.

“Eeii so you chose to arrive on your grandfathers birthday. Welcome to greatness my boy. 26th is indeed a special day.”

Big congratulations to the couple.

Tags from the story
Juliet Ibrahim, Kwadwo Safo, Zainab Bonkano
0

You may also like

DoroBoss!! Pictures Of Don Jazzy’s Cars And The Cost Of Each…

Jaiye Kuti, Yomi Gold, Bisola Badmus Star in new movie ‘Ibironke’

Hollywood Celebrities Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Split After Two Years Of Marriage

Davido Flaunts His N5.6 Million Rolex Time Piece

Linda Ikeji Talks About Depression, Gives Reasons For Depression

West Hollywood Jesus dead at 57 (Photos)

Nigerian woman defends those blaming D’banj and wife for son’s death

Beyonce, Jay-Z Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary in Havana With Their Mothers

Jim Iyke Visits Tonto Dikeh’s Abuja Home (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *