Juliet Ibrahim’s Ex-Husband Kwadwo Safo Welcomes His Third Child

The ex-husband of actress Juliet Ibrahim, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has welcomed another baby.

Safo took to social media to announce the birth of his third child with his wife, Zainab Bonkano.

Read Also: Juliet Ibrahim’s Ex-Husband Kwadwo Safo Reacts To Claims Of Cheating In Their Marriage

The pilot, who was recently in the news, shared the good news on his IG page alongside photos of the adorable new baby.

“Eeii so you chose to arrive on your grandfathers birthday. Welcome to greatness my boy. 26th is indeed a special day.”

Big congratulations to the couple.