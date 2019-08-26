Kemi Olunloyo: Pretty Mike, Toyin Lawani Sponsored My Birthday Dinner, Not COZA

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has debunked rumours going around that her birthday bash was sponsored by COZA.

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

Recall that during the rape scandal involving the senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo, the controversial journalist vehemently asserted that it was all a setup.

Hence, news started flying around that the church sponsored Olunloyo’s birthday party.

Reacting to this, Kemi shut down the rumour making the rounds on the social media due to her role in investigating Pastor Fatoyinbo and Busola rape allegation case.

In a new post pictured with pretty Mike, she revealed the Lagos Big Boy and Toyin Lawani sponsored her birthday.

See her post:

Kemi Olunloyo
Pretty Mike and Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo
Pretty Mike and Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo’s post
