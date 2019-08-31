Kidnapped Kaduna Assembly Member Regains Freedom

The Kaduna House of Assembly member, Sulaiman Ibrahim Dabo, who was recently kidnapped by unknown gunmen has been released barely 24 hours after his abduction.

Dabo who represents Zaria Constituency in Kaduna State’s House of Assembly was abducted along Zaria-Kaduna Expressway, close to Farakwai village on Friday.

Read Also: Younger Brother To Atiku’s Closest Associate Kidnapped in Adamawa

A source who pleaded anonymity told Daily Trust that;

“Yes, he was released this evening around 8:pm and reunited with his family members. He was not the only person released but I don’t know who the remaining people are,” he said.

On whether a ransom was paid to the victim’s abductors, the source said “that is for sure but I don’t know how much was paid as ransom,” he said.