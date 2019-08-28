Kidnappers Abduct 7 Passengers On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

It took the intervention of former Governor Ibrahim Dankwabo‘s convoy before some dare-devil kidnappers who had mounted roadblocks on the popular Abuja-Kaduna expressway fled into the bush.
However, they already kidnapped no fewer than seven persons before his convoy arrived at the scene.
Dankwabo’s security details engaged the kidnappers in a lasting gun battle before they retreated and fled the scene.
Watch the video from the scene below:
KD-Abuja road is still a danger zone. kidnappers blocked the road and were in the process of kidnapping passengers when Former Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo's convoy arrived the scene but they went away with seven people. A video from one of his security. pic.twitter.com/DFtysYmqz1
— Ibrahim Y. Tanko (@MrYTanko) August 27, 2019