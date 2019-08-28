Kidnappers Abduct 7 Passengers On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

by Valerie Oke
Dankwabo's convot that chased the kidnappers
It took the intervention of former Governor Ibrahim Dankwabo‘s convoy before some dare-devil kidnappers who had mounted roadblocks on the popular Abuja-Kaduna expressway fled into the bush.

However, they already kidnapped no fewer than seven persons before his convoy arrived at the scene.

Dankwabo’s security details engaged the kidnappers in a lasting gun battle before they retreated and fled the scene.

Watch the video from the scene below:

