Lady Exposes Face Of Married Man Professing Love To Her (Video)

by Amaka

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to expose the face of an alleged married man, Stanley who has been professing love to her.

The lady and the married man
The lady and the married man

In a series of post, Nneka shared a video of them together and the man can be heard screaming,

“I love her! I love her!”

The pretty lady went on to reveal that Stanley has been spending lavishly on her and taking her friends clubbing.

However, she later suspected that he was married so she didn’t have sex with him, only for her suspicion to be confirmed.

See her full post below:

 

