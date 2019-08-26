Lady Exposes Face Of Married Man Professing Love To Her (Video)

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to expose the face of an alleged married man, Stanley who has been professing love to her.

In a series of post, Nneka shared a video of them together and the man can be heard screaming,

“I love her! I love her!”

The pretty lady went on to reveal that Stanley has been spending lavishly on her and taking her friends clubbing.

However, she later suspected that he was married so she didn’t have sex with him, only for her suspicion to be confirmed.

I told my friends, ‘This guy is married’.

They felt I was being Nicole. I stood my ground amidst his spendings, taking us clubbing and what not. The God I’m serving exposed Stanley ☺️☺️☺️ You can’t chop me dear…. I’m God’s child — Nneka ♠️ (@SheLovesArtemis) August 26, 2019

Look at somebody’s husband.

And you people actually expect me to say ‘I Do’ to someone that will be out late professing love to another young girl. I’d rather just die rich & single ☺️🥂 pic.twitter.com/PsyDDjShCa — Nneka Of Lagos 👑 (@SheLovesArtemis) August 26, 2019