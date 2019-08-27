Lagos Assembly Sets Up Committee To Probe Ambode

The Lagos State House of Assembly has set up a committee to probe the immediate past Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos over the purchase of 820 buses for public transportation in the state by his administration.

Akinwunmi Ambode has been facing serious challenges since his unceremonious exit as the Governor of Lagos State.

Also Read: Epe Residents Concerned Over Identity Of Unknown Men Who Stormed Ambode’s House

The former Lagos assembly almost voted to launch impeachment proceedings against Ambode.

Some days ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided his residences in Ikoyi and Epe, but his supporters prevented his arrest.

Hon. Fatai Mojeed will chair the committee.