Lagos Assembly Sets Up Committee To Probe Ambode

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Lagos State House of Assembly has set up a committee to probe the immediate past Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos over the purchase of 820 buses for public transportation in the state by his administration.

Akinwunmi Ambode
Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode

Akinwunmi Ambode has been facing serious challenges since his unceremonious exit as the Governor of Lagos State.

The former Lagos assembly almost voted to launch impeachment proceedings against Ambode.

Some days ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided his residences in Ikoyi and Epe, but his supporters prevented his arrest.

Hon. Fatai Mojeed will chair the committee.

