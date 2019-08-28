LASU Debunks Reported Death Of Undergraduate Law Student

Soyiga Media Platform, a popular leading media platform in Lagos State University has denied reports that an undergraduate student of the Faculty of Law died while studying for his forthcoming exams.
The group, in a statement by its president, Sanusi Sulaimon Tomiwa, said the faculty never recorded death of any student since the beginning of this session.
On Monday, reports filtered in on several media platforms that an undergraduate student, Hilary, was found dead inside the Faculty of Law’s common room while studying for his forthcoming exams.
Dismissing the reports, Mr. Sanusi said the acclaimed victim, Hilary, “wrote the just concluded PUL 301 (Criminal Law) Examination with his colleagues in strong and good health.
The statement reads in part;