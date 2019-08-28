LASU Debunks Reported Death Of Undergraduate Law Student

by Gbenga Odunsi

Soyiga Media Platform, a popular leading media platform in Lagos State University has denied reports that an undergraduate student of the Faculty of Law died while studying for his forthcoming exams.

The group, in a statement by its president, Sanusi Sulaimon Tomiwa, said the faculty never recorded death of any student since the beginning of this session.

On Monday, reports filtered in on several media platforms that an undergraduate student, Hilary, was found dead inside the Faculty of Law’s common room while studying for his forthcoming exams.

Dismissing the reports, Mr. Sanusi said the acclaimed victim, Hilary, “wrote the just concluded PUL 301 (Criminal Law) Examination with his colleagues in strong and good health.

The statement reads in part;

“LasuLaws has never recorded the death of any student since the beginning of this session!. HILARY (the acclaimed victim of the false death) wrote the just concluded PUL 301 (Criminal Law) Examination with his colleagues in strong and good health.
“Similarly, to the claim that the Faculty Common room was ordered to be locked by the University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun because of the rumoured death.
“This is to inform the general public that the faculty common room has been locked since LAST WEEK WEDNESDAY together with all the shops (Cyber Cafe and the FACULTY CAFETERIA) at the Law Students’ Centre for the purpose of renovating the building.”

