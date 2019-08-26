LASU Law Student Dies While Studying For Exams

The family of a Law student of the Lagos State University are currently in mourning following the death of a member of their family, Hilary.

According to reports, the young man reportedly died while studying for his forthcoming exams.

Hilary was found dead on Monday morning, inside the Faculty of Law’s common room.

According to his colleagues, his death may have more to do with his excessive night reading and consumption of caffeine-based stimulants to help prevent him from sleeping.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution has now ordered that the common room be locked.