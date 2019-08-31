Leah Sharibu Still Alive: Presidency

Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed that Leah Sharibu, the abducted school girl who was kidnapped by a faction of Boko Haram terrorists in February 2018, is alive contrary to reports that she died.
According to Garba Shehu who made this known while addressing a group of journalists in Abuja, the Federal Government is still in talks with ISWAP to Leah’s release.
His words:
“Lines of communications remain open with the kidnappers, ISWAP, to secure the release of Leah Sharibu.
‘‘Contrary to false reports, she is alive – given assurances from our security agencies-, and the government is committed to her safe return, as well as all other hostages to their families.
“Kidnapping for ransom should never be encouraged. This means not capitulating to the demands of terrorists: refrain from rewarding their heinous crimes with payment.
‘’With the abduction of loved family and friends, the government understands how difficult these times are for them, but the government is pursuing many options to ensure the safe return of Leah Sharibu.
“We must commit to law and communication, using the breadth of strategies at our disposal: legal initiatives, stakeholder cooperation, the involvement of all relevant parties and the use of the latest hostage negotiation techniques.
‘‘Kidnapping for ransom is rising across the Sahel. We must – collectively – make sure we implement best practices to prevent its exploitation.’