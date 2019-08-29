Lionel Messi Wins 2019 UEFA Champions League Forward Of The Year Award

by Olayemi Oladotun

Barcelona Star Lionel Messi has been named the best forward in the 2018-19 Champions League at the UEFA awards.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

The Argentina international scored 12 goals and provided 3 assists in last season Champions League campaign.

Also Read: Messi More Important Than Ronaldo – La Liga President

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk went home the best defender award after winning the trophy with his club.

Virgil Van Dijk
Virgil Van Dijk

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jong was awarded the best midfielder award for his performance with Ajax during last season UCL.

Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong
Tags from the story
Ajax, barcelona, Frenkie De Jong, lionel messi, Liverpool, UEFA, Virgil van Dijk
0

