Lionel Messi Wins 2019 UEFA Champions League Forward Of The Year Award

Barcelona Star Lionel Messi has been named the best forward in the 2018-19 Champions League at the UEFA awards.

The Argentina international scored 12 goals and provided 3 assists in last season Champions League campaign.

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk went home the best defender award after winning the trophy with his club.

Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jong was awarded the best midfielder award for his performance with Ajax during last season UCL.