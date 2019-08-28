Man Mobbed For Stealing Penis In Lagos

by Eyitemi

A young man has been nabbed in Berger area of Lagos for allegedly stealing a man’s penis and trying to flee from the scene.

According to reports, he had succeeded in stealing the penis and was fleeing when the victim screamed for help and onlookers gave him a hot chase.

It took the intervention of men of the Nigeria police before he was rescued from mob actions.

Read Also: Gay Man Lands In Hospital After Injecting Sex Enhancer Into His Penis

He has since been whisked away by the police who promised to ensure justice is served on the suspect.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Penis theft
0

You may also like

Reps Set To Amend NBC Act To Break DSTV Monopoly

Prolonged Power Outage: Jonathan Commends Patience Of Borno People

Workers Will Be Paid Gratuity The Day They Retire If I Become President, Buhari Vows

Bode George Released Amidst Fanfare

Bode George Released Amidst Fanfare

SURE-P: Palliatives Are Meant For Refugees, We Are Citizens – NLC Vice-President

Nigeria To Tighten Fiscal And Monetary Policy As Falling Oil Prices Puts Economy At Risk

You have 31 days more to get your Pvc – INEC

Fuel Scarcity will Get Worse – NUPENG

OPC Alleges Plot To Assasinate Gani Adams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *