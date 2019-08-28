Man Mobbed For Stealing Penis In Lagos

A young man has been nabbed in Berger area of Lagos for allegedly stealing a man’s penis and trying to flee from the scene.
According to reports, he had succeeded in stealing the penis and was fleeing when the victim screamed for help and onlookers gave him a hot chase.
It took the intervention of men of the Nigeria police before he was rescued from mob actions.
He has since been whisked away by the police who promised to ensure justice is served on the suspect.
