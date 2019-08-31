Man Narrates How He Lost A Job For Being A Nigerian

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian man
Nigerian man

A Twitter @AC_aarony1 has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share the story of how he lost a job interview in China for being a Nigerian.

According to the user who claimed that the interview was conducted via Skype, everything was going on well between himself and the interviewer until it got to the point where his nationality was asked.

He revealed that as soon as he said he is a Nigerian, the interviewer said he is sorry that his application can not be taken.

Read the full story below:

