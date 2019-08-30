Man Recounts How He Spent His Last Cash To Help Dying Trader In Lagos

by Temitope Alabi
Good Samaritan helps trader
Good Samaritan helps trader

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to narrate how he used all the money meant for feeding his family to save a hawker who collapsed in Ikotun, Lagos.

According to the young man who uses the handle @I_amJonesbab:

“I went to get something for my daughter of 4 at the market yesterday in Ikotun. I noticed a woman selling bananas had collapsed. Nobody went near her. They just stood and looked. I went near her and noticed her eyes wear lifeless. Her temperature was high. I had to quickly rush her to the hospital.

He added: “Doctor says she was very sick and had to be admitted. I paid the deposit with the little on me and left her. Will be going back to check her today. I and my daughter drank Garri to sleep but I am happy knowing I helped a soul.”

