Man Recounts How He Spent His Last Cash To Help Dying Trader In Lagos

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to narrate how he used all the money meant for feeding his family to save a hawker who collapsed in Ikotun, Lagos.

According to the young man who uses the handle @I_amJonesbab:

Read Also: Good Samaritan Helps Nigerian Acid Attack Survivor Obanye Chizoba Raise N10Million In 24hours (Photos)

“I went to get something for my daughter of 4 at the market yesterday in Ikotun. I noticed a woman selling bananas had collapsed. Nobody went near her. They just stood and looked. I went near her and noticed her eyes wear lifeless. Her temperature was high. I had to quickly rush her to the hospital.

He added: “Doctor says she was very sick and had to be admitted. I paid the deposit with the little on me and left her. Will be going back to check her today. I and my daughter drank Garri to sleep but I am happy knowing I helped a soul.”