Man Who Claimed He Spent His Last Cash To Save Dying Hawker Exposed As Fraudster

Recall Information Nigeria on Thursday reported the story of the good samaritan who claimed he used his last cash to save a dying hawker.

A new report has confirmed that the young man is a fraudster.

Read Also: Good Samaritan in trouble after returning the ₦600k mistakenly sent to him

According to the man, he had gone to a market in Ikotun where he saw a collapsed hawker lying helplessly on the ground.

The man, in a Twitter post, claimed he was on his way to get food for his daughter and had to use the money to get the woman to the hospital, causing himself and his child to drink garri that night.

His claim has been faulted after it was discovered that he stole the photo from the social media page of an evangelist who had gone on ministration with his members in New Benin Market, Benin, Edo state, when they met the banana hawker who had collapsed.

Twitter users have since called out the man who has since blocked many and gone on to deactivate his Twitter account.