Man Who Claimed He Spent His Last Cash To Save Dying Hawker Exposed As Fraudster

by Temitope Alabi
The trader and the good samaritan
The trader and the good samaritan

Recall Information Nigeria on Thursday reported the story of the good samaritan who claimed he used his last cash to save a dying hawker.

A new report has confirmed that the young man is a fraudster.

Read Also: Good Samaritan in trouble after returning the ₦600k mistakenly sent to him

According to the man, he had gone to a market in Ikotun where he saw a collapsed hawker lying helplessly on the ground.

The man, in a Twitter post, claimed he was on his way to get food for his daughter and had to use the money to get the woman to the hospital, causing himself and his child to drink garri that night.

His claim has been faulted after it was discovered that he stole the photo from the social media page of an evangelist who had gone on ministration with his members in New Benin Market, Benin, Edo state, when they met the banana hawker who had collapsed.

Twitter users have since called out the man who has since blocked many and gone on to deactivate his Twitter account.

'Good Samarithan caught in a lie
‘Good Samarithan caught in a lie
Tags from the story
Ikotun, New Benin Market
0

You may also like

US Police arrests Journalist for asking a government officail question

Abba Kyari Reacts To Offa Robbery Suspect’s Statement Saying He Asked Him To Implicate Saraki

Protest: Student killed in Benue State University

IGP

Police has arrested erring officer who harassed “an innocent student” for possessing an iPhone X

Meet the Nigerian Policeman alleged to have 2billion

Is Yahaya Bello Responsible For Faleke’s Arrest? SEE What Yahaya Bello Has To Say

Because Saturdays are for Owambes: These 10 Brilliant Aso Ebi Styles Are All Yours

C.A.N kicks against plans by FG to recruit repentant Boko Haram terrorists into the Nigerian Army and the Police

Breaking!!! APC loses Zamfara state after Supreme Court judgment

#PlateauRerun: APC sliding to victory as margin increase in Plateau

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *