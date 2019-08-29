Members Reject Godsday Orubebe After Defection APC

by Temitope Alabi
Godsday Orubebe
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tuomo Ward 3 in the Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have rejected former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe’s defection to the party.

There have been reports that the former minister was already making plans to join the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following his recent clash with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

In a statement signed by the Ward 3 APC chairman, secretary and its leader, Warebi Edonyanbo, Ofumu Welkper and Peres Oloye respectively, the party at the national and state levels were advised against admitting the former minister into the party.

