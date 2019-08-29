Mercy Plays Cardi B, Tensions Viewers By Putting Her Bare Bum On Display (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke is definitely taking it easy on viewers by flaunting her big bum in a costume.

Mercy stunned in her a two piece bikini which put her bare bum on display during their task presentation.

Biggie had asked the housemates to put up a show touring round the countries.

The curvy video vixen decided to viewers to Barbados.

Information Nigeria recalls the housemates were regrouped for the Veto Power Game of Chance after bbnaija week 8 live eviction show, which means Team Icons or Team Cruisetopia were dissolved.

The remaining fourteen housemates which include Seyi, Elozonam, Diane, Mike, Cindy, Ike, Mercy, Omashola, Khafi, Esther, Frodd, Sir Dee, Venita and Tacha were grouped into two teams; Team Enigma and Team Legends.

Mercy, who belongs to Team Enigma, stole the show with her big bum and her team is currently trending on Twitter.

The curvy housemate went as far as imitating American singer, Cardi B.

Watch the video below:

Enigma for the win. This Mercy yansch I’m seeing ehn. I love this part mostly #BBNajia2019 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/7VlSR6EmAH — LionHeart (@___meshach) August 29, 2019

The Enigma team doing so much 👏 – Well Fone #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/UVOCBpUfoP — Homarel (@HOMARELLL) August 29, 2019