Mercy Plays Cardi B, Tensions Viewers By Putting Her Bare Bum On Display (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke is definitely taking it easy on viewers by flaunting her big bum in a costume.

Big Brother Naija Team Enigma
Big Brother Naija Team Enigma

Mercy stunned  in her a two piece bikini which put her bare bum on display during their task presentation.

Biggie had asked the housemates to put up a show touring round the countries.

The curvy video vixen decided to viewers to Barbados.

Information Nigeria recalls the housemates were regrouped for the Veto Power Game of Chance after bbnaija week 8 live eviction show, which means  Team Icons or Team Cruisetopia were dissolved.

The remaining fourteen housemates which include Seyi, Elozonam, Diane, Mike, Cindy, Ike, Mercy, Omashola, Khafi, Esther, Frodd, Sir Dee, Venita and Tacha were grouped into two teams; Team Enigma and Team Legends.

Mercy, who belongs to Team Enigma, stole the show with her big bum and her team is currently trending on Twitter.

The curvy housemate went as far as imitating American singer, Cardi B.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Cardi B, Cindy, Diane, Elozonam, Esther, frodd, ike, Khafi, mercy, Mercy Eke, Mike, Omashola, Seyi, SIr Dee, Tacha, Venita
0

You may also like

Tiwa Savage Blasts The Editors Of TW Magazine On Twitter

Mo’Cheddah In Assault Scandal

Mo’Cheddah In Assault Scandal

Adora Oleh And Dr. Sid Cover 2nd Issue Of Ping Magazine

Chika Ike Tells Why She Flaunts Holiday Pictures On Social Media

Kemi Olunloyo Comes For Eniola Badmus: “Eat Right Eniola” (Photos)

“A witch led me to play for Nigeria” – Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun reveals

“I Believe In God-given Creativity Not Drugs” – Masterkraft

My Drug Costs N1.7m a Pack – Ailing Actor, Sadiq Daba

‘I betrayed that love we had because of a man’ – Tonto Dikeh writes emotional message to a friend who housed her when she arrived Lagos 10 years ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *