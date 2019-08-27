Messi More Important Than Ronaldo – La Liga President

La Liga president, Javier Tebas has stated that Lionel Messi has always been important to the Spanish league more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Javier Tebas took the time to speak on the possible return of Neymar to La Liga and how important it will be to the league.

“Yes, of course [I’d like Neymar to return]. With his qualities he’s in the top three players in the world. It would be very important for La Liga if he came again, although it wouldn’t be defining for the Spanish league,” Tebas revealed to Marca.

“The defining thing is that we play 10 months a year, with 20 clubs each playing each other and generating passion and joy each weekend for fans in Spain and across the world.

Stating why Messi trumps Ronaldo and Neymar in the Spanish La Liga, Tebas said:

“A player like Neymar gives you a following in countries that look out for him, but he’s not an essential element, not even Cristiano Ronaldo was. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is an essential element because he’s the heritage of La Liga.”

“If they are interested in signing [Neymar] it’s because they can [afford] it,” he continued.

“I’m not going to go there because there are many factors that we don’t know about at the moment.”

(Marca)